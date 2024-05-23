T-Wolves Fans Heckled Draymond Green During TNT Broadcast With Harsh Two-Word Chant
There is no love lost between Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Minnesota Timberwolves fans.
The angst between the Timberwolves' faithful and Green stems from the Warriors forward escalating an in-game altercation between the two teams earlier this season, one that led to Green putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
Timberwolves fans weren't fond of Green at the time, and they're clearly not fond of him now. As Green joined the set of TNT's Inside the NBA on Wednesday ahead of Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, fans serenaded Green with a simple two-word chant:
"Draymond sucks! Draymond sucks!" the fans yelled as TNT's pre-game show went live.
Green is no stranger to hostility from opposing fan bases, and seemingly took it in stride with a big smile on his face.
The Mavericks took Game 1 on Wednesday, 108-105, to take a 1-0 series lead.