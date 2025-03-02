Lakers Get Positive Update on Austin Reaves's Calf Injury Following MRI
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a fright on Friday night when Austin Reaves went down with a lower-body injury against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fortunately for the Lake Show, Reaves doesn't appear set to miss much time.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Reaves underwent an MRI for his calf injury, and the results showed no sign of serious injury. The Wichita State product is considered day-to-day, although his status for Sunday's rematch against the Clippers is "uncertain," per Charania.
It's a pretty significant development for the Lakers. Reaves is an incredibly important third wheel as the primary ball handler when Luka Doncic and LeBron James sit, and his ability to attack defenses when their attention is turned to one of his star teammates is invaluable. The Lakers are not operating with much margin for error and his absence would have been problematic. Currently, the franchise sits at 37-21 on the season.
Reaves, 26, is averaging 19.1 points and 6.0 assists per game for Los Angeles in a career season. The third-year forward has missed only five games so far in 2024-25.