Lakers Wing Austin Reaves Leaves Game vs. Clippers, MRI Up Next
Los Angeles Lakers wing Austin Reaves exited the first quarter of Friday night's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right calf injury.
Reaves had six points and a block in nine minutes before leaving the game.
Reaves was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
The injury to Reaves comes at a brutal time for the Lakers. Los Angeles has been working on developing chemistry in their rotation with the addition of Luka Doncic, and Reaves is a key part of what the Lakers want to do offensively.
Reaves is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, but has scored 20 points or more in six of the last eight contests leading up to Friday night's game against the Clippers.