Lakers Bench, Announcers Couldn’t Believe Giannis Got Away With This Double Dribble

Stephen Douglas

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-89 on Thursday night in what turned out to be Bronny James's breakout game. Considering the Lakers were without so many people the situation necessitated a Bronny James podium game, the Bucks obviously didn't need much help from the officials.

And yet in the third quarter with the Bucks only up 11, they benefited from one of the most egregious no-calls of the NBA season. Giannis Antetokounmpo was having trouble backing down Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin and nearly lost his dribble after knocking Goodwin to the floor. As Giannis collected himself to maybe try again he committed a truly hilarious carry that the referees completely ignored.

A group of people who did not miss the double-dribble were the Lakers bench and announcers.

The person laughing really hard through that call is veteran color analyst Stu Lantz. The faces on the bench reacting to Giannis not getting called for anything there are pretty clear. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were among those to jump up and throw their arms in the air over the no-call.

Who knows how the game would have turned out if someone had just been brave enough to blow a whistle.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

