Bronny James Gives Hilarious Reply As to Whether He and LeBron Will Carpool to Work
Around the country and world, it is not uncommon for parents and children who work together to carpool to their place of employment.
Just don't expect Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Bronny James to be among them.
On Monday, Bronny hilariously shut down the suggestion that he and LeBron planned on driving to work together.
"Are you gonna sync up your rides to and from practice or anything like that?" a reporter asked.
"Definitely not," Bronny replied, grinning. "It's already so much that we've been grouped together and I'd like to stay as far away as possible from that guy."
LeBron gave a spiritually similar answer to a spiritually similar question during the Olympics in August, emphatically (and humorously) declaring that Bronny could not call him "Dad" on the court.
The state of the James family dynamic will be put to the test for the first time on Friday, when the Lakers meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season opener.