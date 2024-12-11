Lakers, Bronny James Reverse Course on Controversial G League Road Game Policy
Bronny James is going on the road.
The Los Angeles Lakers have reversed course on a previous decision and James will now play in G League road games. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the change on Wednesday.
Sharania's tweet said, "Lakers' Bronny James will play his first NBA G League South Bay road game on Thursday vs. Valley Suns, sources tell ESPN. James began the G League season shuttling between the Lakers and South Bay home games, but sides kept door open the opportunity for road contests.
"
A month a go, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that James would only play in G League home games for the South Bay Lakers. That move was seen by many as preferential treatment for the second round pick.
So far this season, James has played in three games for South Bay and has averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. He has entered seven NBA games for the Lakers and has averaged 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 2.6 minutes in those games.
James definitely needs more time to work on his game in the G League, so this feels like the right move for his career.