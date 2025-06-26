SI

Lakers, Bulls Agree to Draft-Day Trade Ahead of Second Round

Los Angeles is moving up in the second round.

Draft class poses for a group photo before the first round at Barclays Center.
NBA draft trades continue to roll in as the Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round on Thursday.

The Lakers are trading the No. 55 pick and cash to the Chicago Bulls for the No. 45 pick in the second round, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Lakers did not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, and will move up to make their first selection of the draft 10 picks earlier in the second round.

With the Lakers deciding to use cash to move up in the draft, they will be hard-capped at the second apron next season, per Keith Smith.

Even with the move up in the draft, the Lakers still don't pick until midway in the second round. Some of the best players that weren't selected in Round 1 include Ryan Kalkbrenner, Rasheer Fleming, Maxime Raynaud, Johni Broome and Kam Jones, but it's unclear if they will fall to the Lakers' current spot in the second round.

The second round of the NBA draft will begin on Thursday, at 8 p.m. ET.

