Lakers Coach JJ Redick Clarifies Future of His Podcast With LeBron James
As JJ Redick begins his new role as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he has to leave one of his previous jobs behind—podcasting.
Since retiring from the NBA in 2021, Redick has indulged the media landscape by hosting various podcasts and even doing some analysis work on television. He launched The Old Man & the Three as well as Mind the Game, which he co-hosted with Lakers forward LeBron James. The podcast with Redick and James just premiered in March.
But, because Redick will be taking on coaching duties for an NBA team, he won't be able to casually comment on the league like he has been able to.
“For the time being, and hopefully it's a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space," Redick said during his introductory press conference on Monday. "There will be no podcasts.”
He seems to be O.K. with this change, though, as he'd much rather lead the Lakers than host a podcast. His Lakers contract is valued over $8 million per season across four years. This will be Redick's first professional coaching role.