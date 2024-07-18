SI

Lakers' Dalton Knecht Received Creative Autograph Request During Summer League

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55).
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55). / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Some NBA players take years to settle on a lasting nickname. For others, it happens rather quickly and effortlessly.

The latter has been the case for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, who has impressed early into his stint in the NBA Summer League. Knecht, of course, adopted the nickname "Knecht 4" after choosing to wear the No. 4 jersey with the Lakers. Los Angeles selected him out of Tennessee with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

After the Lakers' summer league tilt against the Boston Celtics, Knecht could be seen receiving a brilliant autograph request from a young fan.

Knecht posted a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday depicting him signing a box of the board game Connect 4 for an eager fan.

The 23-year-old has yet to even feature in a regular season game for the Lakers, but he's already receiving some innovative autograph requests from fans.

