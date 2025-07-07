Rob Pelinka Explains How Deandre Ayton Signing Aids Lakers' Championship Aspirations
The Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful that Deandre Ayton will be the solution to their longstanding need at the center position.
The Lakers scooped up Ayton after the Portland Trail Blazers bought out his contract. Once he cleared waivers, he signed with L.A. on a two-year, $16.6 million deal.
General Manager Rob Pelinka addressed the signing in a statement on Sunday, in which he detailed what Ayton brings to a Lakers team that's been in need of a big man, and how the 26-year-old can help them better contend for a title in 2025–26.
"Acquiring a starting-caliber center was the top priority for us this offseason, and we believe Deandre is an amazing solution to that objective and is an ideal player to add to our current core," said Pelinka, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"Deandre's size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection. Deandre's playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations."
Ayton was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by the Phoenix Suns. He played five season in Phoenix before being dealt to the Trail Blazers. Last season in Portland, Ayton played in 40 games and averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6% from the field.
The Lakers attempted to move for a center last season, but a failed physical upended their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who has since been traded to the Suns. Now, the organization has landed their coveted big man, and Pelinka made clear he thinks Ayton can be a major contributor for the team.