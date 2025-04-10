Lakers Fan Finds Clever Way to Bring Home Unique LeBron James Powder Souvenir
Too much fandom or just enough fandom?
LeBron James has been wowing NBA fans for more than two decades with his stellar play on the court.
On Wednesday, one fan with a front row seat decided he wasn’t going to miss his chance at a priceless souvenir from his view of the Lake Show in Dallas.
As James did his pregame ritual, filling his hands with baby powder and tossing it towards the sky, a photo caught one fan holding out his glass in an apparent attempt to bring some of the dust that had touched the hands of a legend home with him.
Fans who caught the move were split in their reaction—some appreciating the gesture, others believing it was over the top, and others still just waiting for the dust to show up for sale on eBay.
To each fan their own, I guess.
