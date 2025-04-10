SI

Lakers Fan Finds Clever Way to Bring Home Unique LeBron James Powder Souvenir

Too much fandom or just enough fandom?

Tyler Lauletta

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James throws powdered chalk into the air before a game against the Boston Celtics.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James throws powdered chalk into the air before a game against the Boston Celtics. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James has been wowing NBA fans for more than two decades with his stellar play on the court.

On Wednesday, one fan with a front row seat decided he wasn’t going to miss his chance at a priceless souvenir from his view of the Lake Show in Dallas.

As James did his pregame ritual, filling his hands with baby powder and tossing it towards the sky, a photo caught one fan holding out his glass in an apparent attempt to bring some of the dust that had touched the hands of a legend home with him.

Fans who caught the move were split in their reaction—some appreciating the gesture, others believing it was over the top, and others still just waiting for the dust to show up for sale on eBay.

To each fan their own, I guess.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NBA