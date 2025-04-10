LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic's Return to Dallas an 'Out of Body Experience'
Emotions ran high in American Airlines Center Wednesday night as Luka Doncic made his triumphant return. It was his first game on the Dallas Mavericks' court wearing a different uniform, providing an experience nobody in the building will forget any time soon, including his new superstar teammate LeBron James.
Doncic scored 45 points, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112–97 win over the Mavs. The night started with a pregame tribute video, which got Doncic choked up on the bench. After the game, James spoke to the Lakers' mindset in what they knew would be a soul-stirring night for all involved.
"That was our only concern, is for us to support him," James said to reporters postgame via Spectrum SportsNet. "And be there for him in whatever way we could be throughout the whole entire game. That was our only motto, our only motive, our only thought process.
"Everything was to make sure that we were there for him in any way, shape or form."
James admitted that Doncic's return was a moment that he will "probably never forget." Doncic spent seven seasons with the Mavs before he was traded to the Lakers at this season's deadline in a league-altering deal.
Doncic scored 31 points in the first half Wednesday and finished with 45 points against his former team. James called the incredible performance an "out of body experience." James added 27 points himself in the signature win for Los Angeles' newly-formed star duo.
After the tribute video which tugged at heartstrings, Doncic thought "there's no way I'm playing this game." He put on a show for his former fan base that remains loyal, though—all with the fierce support of his new squad.