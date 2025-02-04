Lakers GM Gives Bleak Assessment of Biggest Need After Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced their shiny new star Luka Doncic at a Tuesday press conference. Team general manager Rob Pelinka acknowledged what has become an agreed-upon talking point since the blockbuster deal went down: that the Lakers now desperately need another big man and there are very few that come close to matching that of Anthony Davis.
"We know that our roster has continued work to do to be complete," Pelinka said. "We're going to build a roster that fits JJ Redick's basketball philosophy."
"We know we have a need for a big. The market for a big ... is very dry."
Among the interior players that have been speculated as being a good fit for such a move are Nic Claxton of the Nets and Robert Williams III of the Blazers.
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching on Thursday afternoon the Lakers would have to pull the trigger on something very quickly. Of course, it's hard to believe they'd make such a monumental deal without some idea of what the corresponding move would be to address the frontcourt departure of Davis.