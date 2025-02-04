Lakers Welcome Luka Doncic to L.A. After Blockbuster Trade With Electrifying Hype Video
It is a new era in Los Angeles.
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers welcomed Luka Doncic to the franchise with an incredible hype video that should have fans excited, not only about the present, but also the future.
The video is below.
Doncic, who arrived in the stunning trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, will now be the face of the Lakers' franchise moving forward. He'll partner with LeBron James to create a dynamic duo in the present but make no mistake, this is his team now.
That the Lakers landed Doncic for the relatively paltry price of Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick (plus Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-rounder going to the Utah Jazz) is mind-boggling. Doncic is 25 years old and has already been named first-team All-NBA five times. He also led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year, and has career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
The Lakers secured one of the best players in the NBA in the present, and the player to build their franchise around for the future in one shocking trade over the weekend. The hype video the franchise posted to social media should only fuel fans' excitement.