Lakers Had Too Much Fun Celebrating JJ Redick’s First Win as NBA Head Coach
JJ Redick is officially undefeated as an NBA head coach after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110–103 on the 2024–25 season-opening night on Tuesday.
It was a big win for the former NBA star as his hiring this offseason sparked some critical responses.
The Lakers knew how much this win meant to Redick, especially in a primetime slot, so they celebrated accordingly in the locker room afterwards.
After his post-game speech to his team, the Lakers surprised him by showing him in water to celebrate. Redick was soaked, but had a major smile on his face knowing just what this moment meant to him.
Tuesday night's Lakers win was monumental in other ways, too, as LeBron James and his son Bronny James took the court together to become the first father-son duo in the NBA to play in a game together.