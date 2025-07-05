Lakers Insider Shares Big Reason Why Luka Doncic is 'Eager' to Play With Deandre Ayton
The Los Angeles Lakers tried to address their center problem in NBA free agency this week by signing former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal worth over $16 million. Ayton has largely underwhelmed as a professional, but has shown enough flashes of great two-way play that the Lakers wanted to bet on him as they enter a pivotal season with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and new ownership at the helm.
For Doncic, a center like Ayton who can set a hard pick and catch lobs in the paint makes for a perfect on-court partner. But that's not the only reason he's excited to suit up alongside Ayton.
Lakers insider Dan Woike reported for The Athletic this week that Ayton's role in the Phoenix Suns' 2021 NBA Finals run is a big reason why Doncic is "eager" to play with him.
"The proven success, Ayton’s role on that 2021 Suns team, is one of the reasons why Dončić is eager about teaming up, league sources told The Athletic," Woike wrote on Thursday. "The two also share an agency, WME headed by Bill Duffy, and got ready for that 2018 draft in the same hotel room."
If that version of Ayton shows up to play with Doncic, the Lakers will prove pretty dangerous. During that year's playoff run Ayton averaged 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while running a pick-and-roll with Chris Paul on nearly every possession. His skillset was crucial in the Suns making it to the Finals, and would mesh perfectly with Doncic's preferred methods of attacking the defense.
The question, of course, is if Ayton can bring that night after night. He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers only two years after the Suns went to the Finals and has been regularly criticized for his inconsistent motor and lack of intensity. The 27-year-old was only available in free agency because the Trail Blazers were happy to buy him out of his contract, which is not exactly a great sign. There is a big gap between Ayton's potential and his actual play as of late.
Perhaps playing under the bright lights of Los Angeles alongside two of the game's great minds in Doncic and James will tease out that potential. Doncic, for his part, is reportedly excited to see what they can do together.