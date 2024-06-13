Lakers to Interview JJ Redick This Weekend for Head Coaching Job, per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to interview ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick for the franchise's head coaching job this weekend. A strong performance is expected to propel Redick to the forefront of the head coaching search, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The report from Wojnarowski confirms reporting from media rival Shams Charania of The Athletic, who has been insistent all along that Redick was high on the team's list of candidates for the open role. The Lakers appear to have pivoted back to Redick after swinging and missing on UConn coach Dan Hurley earlier this week.
Redick spoke with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka last month at the Chicago draft combine, according to Wojnarowski. This additional interview this weekend will dive deeper into what the role will entail should Redick ultimately land the job.
Redick has never coached high level basketball, but had a productive 15-year NBA career and has since turned into a successful podcaster, hosting two shows about the NBA, one of which is with Lakers star LeBron James. Additionally, Redick has settled into his role alongside Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's top announcing team for its NBA media package.
Redick interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets job that ultimately went to Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, and has made it clear that he wants to coach. The opportunity to potentially coach James, as well as veteran Anthony Davis, will certainly be appealing for a first role as a head coach.