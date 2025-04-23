JJ Redick Explains What Was Going on During Heated, NSFW Timeout
The Los Angeles Lakers could not afford to fall down 2-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and they made sure that didn't happen by looking like a totally different team in Game 2 than the disasterous Game 1. JJ Redick's team blitzed the visitors right out of the gate, building a sizable cushion that was never seriously threatened en route to a 94-85 victory. Since it's the NBA, though, the Timberwolves made a little run in the third quarter aided by some sloppy Lakers' possessions.
Redick wasn't about to let any type of momentum snowball out of control and used one of his allotted timeouts, along the way also using some colorful language. His team immediately snapped into gear, going on a 9-0 run that effectively put things out of reach.
The first-year coach was asked about the timeout and his demeanor postgame.
"Not frustration, just coaching," Redick said.
"Just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page," he continued. "I've done that in a game a handful of times in .. what is it, 90 games, I've done it a handful of times. It's not something that I want to do."
Redick explained his passion was in service of getting the Lakers' urgency button switched back on. So, mission accomplished there.