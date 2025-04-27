Lakers Coach JJ Redick Rips Officiating for No-Call on Luka Doncic Trip
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick lamented a fourth quarter non-call on a Luka Doncic trip that would have put his team on the free throw line with a chance to take the lead with 33 seconds to play.
With the Lakers trailing 114–113, Doncic ran the ball up the court, but appeared to be tripped by Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels. Instead the officials determined that Doncic tripped over his own feet, and the Lakers were forced to use a timeout. Redick thought Doncic was fouled in the moment, as he lit into the officials after the no-call. Doncic would have been at the free throw line with a chance to give the Lakers the late lead, but instead, Los Angeles was forced to inbound the ball following the timeout.
Redick began his press conference expressing his displeasure for the perceived missed call.
"To start with, Luka got tripped," Redick said. "That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We rewatched it, he gets tripped. So we should have been at the free throw line. It's not an excuse for why we lost, but he got fouled. We had a chance to go up."
LeBron James threw the ball away on the inbounds pass and the Lakers were forced to foul. The Timberwolves went up by three, 116–113 after two Anthony Edwards free throws. Minnesota elected not to foul on the ensuing offensive possession for the Lakers, which was the final one of the game. Lakers wing Austin Reaves got a great look for a game-tying baseline three-pointer, but he missed it.
The Timberwolves now lead the series 3–1 heading back to Los Angeles.