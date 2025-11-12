Lakers Make Key Roster Move With LeBron James As He Eyes Season Debut
Lakers star LeBron James has not yet played this season due to sciatica, but it appears the 40-year-old is nearing a return.
James has been assigned to Los Angeles's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and he will be a full participant in practice. The practice will include 5-on-5 play so that James can get his feet under him as he works towards a season debut, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
This season marked the first time in James's 23-year career that he was not available for his team's season opener. After playing just 55 games in 2022-23, James has eclipsed 70 games played in each of his last two seasons.
When James returns to the lineup, he is expected to have a similar impact to the one he has had across his illustrious career. The 21-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season on 50.6% shooting from the floor.
The Lakers are 8-3 on the season without James, and sit in fourth-place in the West through the first month of the season.