Lakers' LeBron James Perfectly Puts Son Bronny James's Struggles in Perspective
In a 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard—and son of superstar forward LeBron James—Bronny James struggled in the first ample playing time of his young career. The USC product attempted and missed five shots, and struggled to find his footing defensively against All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers.
But LeBron James isn't worried, as he perfectly put his son's struggles into perspective after the game, noting to reporters that this was essentially Bronny's first real taste of NBA action.
"Obviously, it's his first extensive minutes with us," James said. "We had that first game where it was just a moment ... and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he's going to continue to use that and get better and better."
Prior to Tuesday's loss, in which the younger James played 15 minutes, he had never played more than five minutes of action on the court for the Lakers. But with veteran guard Gabe Vincent sidelined due to a knee injury, Lakers coach JJ Redick gave Bronny a chance to make an impact.
Redick, after acknowledging that he may have put Bronny in a "tough spot," offered some tough love for the Lakers rookie.
"Maybe put him in a tough spot," Redick said. "Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn't play well, but he's been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he's been playing great in the G [League]."
Bronny, who just last Friday scored a career-high 31 points for the South Bay Lakers in the G League, admitted the call-up to the NBA caught him off guard, but noted that he believes he's on the right path.
"I feel like I'm a whole lot more prepared now," he said. "Again, just coming out and staying ready after the G League stint and the season being down the road a little bit more, just staying ready. And coming in, playing smart."