Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Sends Heartfelt Note to Luka Doncic After 'Emotional' Game vs. Mavs

Doncic still managed to drop 45 points in Wednesday night's contest.

Ex-Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol on Jan 27, 2024.
Ex-Los Angeles Laker Pau Gasol on Jan 27, 2024.
Luka Doncic had every NBA fan in their feels when he teared up during a tribute video ahead of the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday night. But then he had them on their feet when he dropped a stunning 45 points (plus eight rebounds and six assists) in L.A.'s 112–97 win.

Needless to say, it was a rollercoaster of an evening in Dallas, during which all eyes were on Doncic, the superstar guard who was surprisingly dealt from the Mavs in a bombshell early February trade. Despite the emotional start, Doncic still made the most of the contest, which was likely made easier considering the warm welcome he received from Mavs fans.

In a sign of recognition regarding the significance and difficulty of the night, Lakers legend Pau Gasol took a moment to congratulate Doncic on his performance.

"Bravooo!!" Gasol posted online, tagging Luka's X account. "What an extraordinary performance in such an emotional night coming back to Dallas. Amazing welcome and love from the Mavs fans but I'm happy you're a Laker!"

The Hall of Famer then punctuated his message with a purple heart and a yellow heart.

The Lakers legend also took a moment to welcome Luka to L.A. when he first arrived back in February.

Speaking of their arrivals, both Gasol and Doncic have a bit in common. Gasol was also dealt in a trade, one that seemed unbelievable at the time, and went on to spawn a Lakers dynasty alongside Kobe Bryant. Similarly, no one believed the Doncic trade was real when news first broke. But like Gasol, the guard has since revitalized the Lakers' offense, partnering with LeBron James to turn the team into a genuine contender.

All that to say: Gasol probably knows better than anyone what Doncic is going through. Love to see that support, from one basketball superstar to another.

