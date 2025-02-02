Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Welcomes Luka Doncic to L.A. After Blockbuster Trade
The NBA world—no, scratch that, the entire athletic world—was left reeling after news broke late Saturday night that the Dallas Mavericks were trading superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Anthony Davis.
The dust has yet to fully settle, but now that things have calmed at least somewhat, the Lakers social media posted its official welcome for Doncic online. And who weighed in on the post but none other than team legend Pau Gasol.
"Welcome to LA, @luka7donic!" Gasol wrote on social media. "Excited to see you in purple & gold. The Lakers family is special—enjoy the journey and make history!"
Gasol played for L.A. from 2007 to 2014, where he overlapped with fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The six-time NBA All-Star averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game across his 18-season career, during which he also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Much like Doncic, Gasol came to L.A. via trade. After starting his career in Memphis, the Grizzlies traded him to the Lakers in 2008. The team later retired his jersey in 2023.
While the news is no doubt a huge shock for Doncic, hopefully Gasol's message proves encouraging; perhaps the former and LeBron James will form a legendary bond similar to Gasol and Bryant's.