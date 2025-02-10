Lakers Planning Cool Gesture to Fans for Luka Doncic's Debut
After the dust settled following the shocking blockbuster trade that sent then-Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the attention shifted to when Doncic, sidelined since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, would return to the court for his highly-anticipated debut for the Lakers.
Well, it appears that day has arrived on Monday.
The first clue arrived when Doncic, initially listed as questionable for the contest against the Utah Jazz, was upgraded to probable. Then, a hint into the Lakers' extravagant plans for the game emerged via ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who reported that Los Angeles will be giving away Doncic's No. 77 T-shirt jersey to the fans in attendance at Crypto.com Arena.
A sneak peek into the Doncic jerseys draped on every seat was provided via the Lakers’ account on X (formerly Twitter).
If the experience of attending the debut of Doncic wasn't going to be special enough, Lakers fans will now leave with a solid souvenir.