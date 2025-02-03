Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut Timeline Revealed Amid Calf Injury
Now that the dust is beginning to settle on the shocking trade of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the question now becomes: When will the superstar make his debut with his new team?
In an appearance on Monday's edition of NBA Today, ESPN's Marc Spears says that the 25-year-old—who has been out of the lineup since Christmas Day after suffering a calf injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves—is targeting next week to make his debut in purple and gold.
"He's in the facility today getting a physical," said the insider. "Press conference tomorrow, and I'm hearing he's targeting next week—the Lakers play at home against Utah next Monday, and on the road in Utah next Wednesday, a potential return from his calf injury."
Spears also shared that while there was, "a lot of disappointment, anger, a lot of emotions," when Doncic landed in L.A., he spoke with Lakers executive Rob Pelinka, and "that's when reality started hitting like, 'Yo, I'm a Laker. This is kind of cool, this is great, I'm amongst celebrities, I'm in L.A. There's a history here.'"
"And then after that," he continued. "He went to dinner with an old teammate, JJ Redick. Now he's his head coach."
What a 48 hours it's been in the NBA.
The Lakers, sans Luka Doncic, will take on the Clippers from L.A.'s Intuit Dome on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for a 10:00 p.m. tip off.