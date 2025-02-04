NBA Executives 'Furious' That Lakers Had Only Bid for Luka Doncic Trade
As more details emerge regarding the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, it is becoming more and more clear that every player in the league, every team in the league, and every player dealt in the trade was just as shocked as the public was when the news broke.
That's thanks to the masterminds behind it all, Dallas Mavericks team president Nico Harrison and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who kept discussions close to the chest over the few weeks they played out. PerThe Athletic, both Harrison and Pelinka had reason not to spill the beans. If the trade didn't go through, Harrison didn't want to anger Doncic. And if news got out that the Mavs were open to dealing their star player, Pelinka's offer could be bested.
The Athletic also notes that the Mavericks did call and speak with one another team about a trade, though the piece does not identify which one. And even so, Dallas only entered into "deep negotiations" with the Lakers.
On Monday, a similarly juicy report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon alleges the rest of the league is pretty salty that they didn’t get a shot at bidding on Luka.
"Executives from around the league were both furious and jealous that the glitzy, star-driven Lakers had been the only team given an opportunity to bid for Doncic's services," Shelburne and MacMahon reported. Per the write-up, one Western Conference executive described the situation as "unfathomable," while one from the Eastern Conference opted for a simple two-word reaction: "I'm stunned."
Apparently, Harrison decided "early on" that he wanted to keep discussions on the down low to avoid outside pressure from Doncic, his agent, or the team's fans. Even the Utah Jazz, who were also involved in this deal, had no idea the Lakers were about to acquire Doncic until about an hour before the trade was completed.
You can go back and forth about the impact something like this has on player morale and loyalty, which both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant already did. But both Pelinka and Harrison are charged with playing the long game, and they clearly pulled off the deal on their own terms. If the trade ends with a title for one side or the other, any morale problems will solve themselves.