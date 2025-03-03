SI

Lakers' Luka Doncic Briefly Exits Game After Red-Hot Start vs. Clippers

Doncic scored 12 early points before leaving the game.

Dan Lyons

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) chase a loose ball during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) chase a loose ball during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The newest Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was off to a torrid start on Sunday night against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic scored 12 points in the first quarter, hitting 4-of-5 shots from the field including 3-of-4 threes. He added three rebounds and three assists as the Lakers jumped to an early 34-28 lead.

After subbing out of the game, Doncic headed to the locker room, appearing to favor his right leg as he headed into the tunnel. The Lakers have not yet issued an update on his status.

Luckily for the Lakers, Doncic's injury does not appear to be serious.

He quickly returned to the Lakers bench and has checked back into the game for L.A. midway through the second quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

