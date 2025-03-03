Lakers' Luka Doncic Briefly Exits Game After Red-Hot Start vs. Clippers
The newest Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was off to a torrid start on Sunday night against the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers.
Doncic scored 12 points in the first quarter, hitting 4-of-5 shots from the field including 3-of-4 threes. He added three rebounds and three assists as the Lakers jumped to an early 34-28 lead.
After subbing out of the game, Doncic headed to the locker room, appearing to favor his right leg as he headed into the tunnel. The Lakers have not yet issued an update on his status.
Luckily for the Lakers, Doncic's injury does not appear to be serious.
He quickly returned to the Lakers bench and has checked back into the game for L.A. midway through the second quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.