Lakers in Trade Talks With Trail Blazers, Nets and Jazz, per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to turn around their offseason after a slow start and may have to work a trade to do so.
Los Angeles missed out on its top free agent target as Klay Thompson opted to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Other potential fits like Jonas Valanciunas and James Harden chose other destinations. While DeMar DeRozan is still a possibility for the Lakers using their full mid-level exception, time is running out to add impact players and satisfy the conditions LeBron James set for taking a pay cut.
With free agents rapidly coming off the board, the Lakers have reportedly been engaged in trade talks with three franchises. Los Angeles is currently discussing potential deals with the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, among others.
Per a report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha:
It’s too early to write the Lakers off, of course. There’s always a chance they pull a rabbit out of a hat with a trade or signing. They have been active in recent days, discussing potential deals with Portland, Brooklyn and Utah, among other teams, according to league and team sources. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka tends to operate in the shadows — more so this summer than ever, according to league sources. It’s certainly possible he has a contingency plan that saves the offseason.
The Lakers have been heavily connected to a move for Portland forward Jerami Grant, but no word has surfaced on other players they have been targeting. With D'Angelo Russell opting in to his $18.7 million deal for the 2024-25 season, LA has an expiring contract it can move to help facilitate a deal.
The offseason has been a disappointment so far for the franchise, but some moves have been made to improve the roster. Dalton Knecht fell to the Lakers on draft night and the franchise also locked up promising 3-and-D wing Max Christie on a four-year, $32 million deal. But more must be done to take the Lakers from a play-in team to a contender in the Western Conference.
It appears Pelinka may have to find a trade partner to get his team a big upgrade.