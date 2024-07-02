Kyrie Irving Met With Klay Thompson to 'Counter' Efforts From LeBron, per Report
Five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, that came via a three-team sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. Thompson's contract includes a player option for the third year.
Thompson was one of the most sought after free agents available on the market this offseason, as he fielded overtures from the Lakers, Mavericks and others before finally settling on a contract with the reigning Western Conference champions. LeBron James pushed hard for the Lakers to sign Thompson on Sunday night, which was countered by a meeting between Thompson and Mavericks star Kyrie Irving prior to the sharpshooter signing in Dallas, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
It's quite the twist in an interesting career arc for the three players. James and Irving, of course, battled Thompson, Steph Curry and the Warriors in the mid-2010s when they were members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two franchises had legendary NBA Finals battles against one another when James and Irving were teammates.
Two seasons ago at the trade deadline, the Lakers failed to acquire Kyrie Irving when he requested a trade out of Brooklyn. James lobbied for Los Angeles to trade for his former co-star, but the Lakers could not get the deal done with the Nets, leading to Irving landing in Dallas.
Now, fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, Irving went head-to-head with James and the Lakers to land Thompson, a former nemesis of Irving, James and the Cavaliers. It is now Irving and Thompson, along with Luka Doncic, who will be contending in the Western Conference against James and the Lakers.
What a plot twist, and what a coup for the Mavericks. While Thompson may not be the All-NBA caliber defender that he once was since tearing his ACL and blowing out his Achilles tendon, he can still make threes at around a 40% clip, which will be plenty good enough to space the floor in Dallas for Irving and Doncic.
Thompson is a great basketball fit with the Mavericks, and should be a key cog in Dallas' quest to contend in the Western Conference once again next season.