Lakers News: NBA Fans Displeased With Russell Westbrook's Fashion

Russell Westbrook's unique sense of fashion is nothing new. Westbrook has been pushing the envelope of his clothing since his earliest days in the NBA. In Westbrook's most recent social media post, he quoted Kendrick Lamar.

The comments on Westbrook's new sartorial choice run the gamut from supportive to insulting, with the latter being the most common.

The most curious response came from former NBA bust and former Laker, Kwame Brown. Yes! That Kwame Brown. The former Laker was, in the kindest of words, unkind of Russell Westbrook's attire. The clip is extremely 'unsafe for work' and can be easily found on social media. It will not be posted here. Suffice it to say, it is pretty rich for one of the worst draft busts ever, whose attitude was always in question, to speak so critically of a player whose basketball acumen is universes above Brown's. From a man whose career averages are 6.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG, that's pretty bold (is bold the right word?)

For the record, Westbrook's career averages are 23.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 8.5 assists per game. Stephen A. Smith famously took Brown to the woodshed, and here is the quote.

"Kwame Brown is gone! The City of Angels, Hollywood should be celebrating. Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not. This man was a bonafide scrub! He can’t play! No disrespect whatsoever, but I’m sorry to call, tell everybody the truth, the man cannot play the game of basketball. He has small hands, he can’t catch the ball, he has bad feet, he can’t really move even though he’s mobile, doesn’t really know what he’s doing, doesn’t have a post move that he or he puts to memory that he can do two times in a row. He has no game whatsoever, plays no defense, doesn’t have the heart, the passion or anything that comes with it, and you’re asking me whether they gave up too much? Please."

Brown has no business speaking on masculinity, either. In recent years society has tried to look closely at how masculinity is viewed. Toxic masculinity is often conflated with masculinity. As far as Westbrook, it is honorable to see a man whose on the court passion and fire rivals very few, reinvent what masculinity truly means. Brown might want to stick with other people because Westbrook is out of his league.

Regardless of people's opinions, Westbrook is always going to walk to his own path. For now, the bigger path is helping the Lakers win an NBA championship.