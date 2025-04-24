SI

Latest Jimmy Butler Injury Update After Painful Game 2 Fall

Andy Nesbitt

Jimmy Butler left the Warriors Game 2 loss to the Rockets with an injury.
/ Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with Houston Rockets, 105-94, on Wednesday night and they played most of the game without Jimmy Butler, who exited after taking a painful fall in the first quarter and didn't return.

Butler was ruled out with a pelvic contusion and his status for Game 3, which is Saturday night in San Francisco, is not yet known. The next step for Butler will come later Thursday when he undergoes an MRI.

"Obviously feel terrible for Jimmy," Steve Kerr said after the game. "Hopefully he's OK. We'll see."

Here's the fall:

The 35-year-old Butler has been a huge addition to the Warriors since being traded to Golden State in February. Any additional missed time this series would be pretty devastating for the team.

