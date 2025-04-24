TNT Perfectly Captured Stephen Curry Staring Into Space During Loss to Rockets
The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of their first round series against the Houston Rockets to steal home court advantage. Game 2 did not go quite as well as Houston evened the series with a 109-94 win.
On top of that, Warriors starters Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski were both lost to injuries and Steve Kerr had to go deep into his bench to get through the game.
Stephen Curry finished with 20 points and nine assists and reached another milestone, but the score and injuries clealry had him contemplating things much bigger than basketball early in the fourth quarter as the Warriors trailed by 18.
The TNT camera zooming in on a perfectly framed Curry as he stared off into the void was a nice touch.
That's the stuff memes are made of.
Game 3 will air on ABC on Saturay night. Winner takes control of the series.
Now that's something to think about.