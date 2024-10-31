LeBron and Bronny James's First Career NBA Buckets Were Remarkably Similar
Bronny James checked off a big box on his NBA bucket list Wednesday night, scoring his first career basket in the Los Angeles Lakers' 134–110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The 20-year-old guard scored his first career points in the arena he grew up attending games while his dad, forward LeBron James, played 11 seasons for the Cavaliers over two stints. Cleveland fans gave Bronny a rousing ovation when he checked into the game Wednesday night and an even louder round of applause after he swished in a jumper from 14 feet.
Bronny James's first made basket actually looked pretty similar to his father's first career basket he scored in his NBA debut against the Sacramento Kings at ARCO Arena on Oct. 29, 2003.
Just about four minutes into his career, LeBron James dribbled in a few steps from the perimeter and took a jump shot from 16 feet near the baseline. It was nothing but net to mark the first two points for the eventual all-time NBA scoring leader.
Bronny James's first points swished through the rim from 14 feet away—and near the baseline, just like his dad almost 21 years to the date.
The James family and the Lakers (3-2) return to the court Friday to visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Perhaps there are more minutes in the Lakers' rotation for the 20-year-old James in Toronto.