LeBron, Bronny James Turned Down Chance for Historic Moment During All-Star Weekend
LeBron James is almost certainly going to be suiting up for his 21st consecutive All-Star Game in February, with confirmation of that fact coming either tonight or next week as starters and reserves are announced for the annual star-powered clash.
Thursday also brought news the NBA wanted LeBron and his son, Bronny to become the first father-son duo to participate in one aspect of All-Star Weekend.
But they declined.
Chris Haynes reported the league asked LeBron and his son to participate in the Skills Challenge. If they had agreed, they'd be the first father-son duo to ever enter the Skills Challenge. The Jameses were not enticed and said no.
"Sources inform me that LeBron James and Bronny James were sought out by the league with the opportunity to further make history by being the first father-son duo to participate in the Skills Challenge during All-Star Weekend next month in San Francisco," Haynes said. "But I was told that invitation was turned down."
Haynes additionally noted that Bronny was invited to be part of the G-League Rising Stars team at All-Star Weekend, an offer which was also declined.
Given how much LeBron and his son are clearly enjoying their historic season together, it may be surprising they wouldn't sign up for the Skills Challenge. Conversely, though, it's been decades since the elder James has shown much interest in the All-Star Weekend festivities outside of the actual game itself. He did the Skills Challenge in 2006 and 2007 but has never done the Dunk Contest, much to the chagrin of every basketball fan in existence, nor has he signed up for the Three-Point Contest.
It sounds like only LeBron will represent the James family in San Francisco next month.