LeBron James, Son Bronny Connect on Sweet Alley-Oop in Lakers Warmups
LeBron James on Monday celebrated his 40th birthday, a milestone that has propelled the superstar forward into the NBA's history books, and has James himself thinking about just how much longer he can play professional basketball at a high level (hint, it's a long time).
James's son Bronny delivered one of the best presents he could offer his dad during warmups before the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on New Year's Eve Tuesday.
As the elder James headed towards the basket in the layup line, Bronny bucked tradition and instead bounced the ball to his father in a perfect pass, connecting with him on a sweet alley-oop.
James and his son made league history in October when they became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together. James has since been playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League, where he was assigned in November, for further development of his game. And the younger James has certainly created some highlights, including a 30-point outing in his first road G League game earlier in December.
If James keeps impressing, perhaps fans will get a chance to see he and his father create a highlight such as this one in NBA action rather than just warmups.