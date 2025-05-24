LeBron James Admitted He's Still Surprising Himself at 40 Years Old With Latest Honor
Even LeBron James is shocked at the level he continues to perform at late in his NBA career. The Los Angeles Lakers star was named second-team All-NBA Friday following his 22nd season in the league.
After receiving All-NBA honors, the 40-year-old James took to his X account to exclaim that even he can't believe he remains a top player in the league at his age.
He's made an All-NBA team in 21 of his 22 seasons in the league, only missing out in his rookie season when he won the Rookie of the Year award. He's made first-team All-NBA 13 times, most recently in 2020. He's earned second- and third-team honors four times apiece. He was third-team All-NBA in each of the past three seasons, making the season a return to the levels he's seen throughout the majority of his career.
James's Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are now in the midst of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In year 22, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.6% from three on 5.7 attempts per game.
In the meantime, it appears James is taking a moment to reflect while enjoying the rest of the playoffs. Just like everyone else, he's surprised at his continued high level of play.