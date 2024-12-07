LeBron James Once Again Alludes to Future Retirement After Lakers' Emotional Loss
Following a tough 134-132 overtime loss for the Los Angeles Lakers at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James once again mentioned the potential limited time left in his storied career.
James, who's turning 40 on Dec. 30, had a 39-point triple-double, adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals on Friday night. Hawks' star point guard Trae Young hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left in overtime to give Atlanta the win.
When asked after the game if he thinks fans are still able to appreciate what he's still able to do on the cusp of his 40th birthday, James again acknowledged the reality that his unbelievable, historic NBA career is inching toward its close.
"I don't know," a dejected James said to reporters in the locker room after the loss to Atlanta. "I just go out there and play the game the right way—compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there.
"My time is very limited on how long I'll play so I'm just happy to still be able to play the game that I love."
In November, James said that he's "not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest." He doesn't know how many years that is but he's not going to play until the wheels completely fall off because he doesn't want to "be the guy that's disrespecting the game because I want to be out there on the floor."
It's hard to picture what the current NBA would look like without LeBron James, who's in the middle of his 22nd season. But the reality is, he can't play forever.
Friday's loss to the Hawks dropped the Lakers to 12-11 on the season. L.A. has lost three in a row and is 3-7 over their last 10 games. LeBron and the Lakers have a chance to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.