LeBron James Gives Timeline on Potential Retirement From Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting together another fantastic statistical season.
Eleven games into his 22nd year in the NBA, the 39-year-old James is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds on 52% shooting from the floor. The Lakers are 7-4 on the season.
Considering how well he's playing, it's hard to envision James hanging it up anytime soon. However, when asked how long he can continue playing at this level, James gave a thoughtful answer that revealed a potential retirement timeline.
"It's not me, it's the mind," James explained Wednesday night. "Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body's gonna go or whatever the case may be. I don't know, I'm not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest. I don't know how many years that is, if it's one year, two years, whatever the case may be.
"But I said the other night that I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not gonna be that guy. I'm not gonna be the guy that's disrespecting the game because I want to be out there on the floor. That's not gonna be me."
ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that next season could be James's last in his historic career. However, Charania caveated his report by saying that James may wait to see if his younger son Bryce can make it to the NBA in the next couple years.
James will look to continue his stellar play when the team travels to San Antonio on Friday to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.