LeBron James Acknowledges Limited Battles Left With Steph Curry Before Christmas Game
LeBron James and Stephen Curry will meet on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to play the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET. James has played more games on Christmas than any other player in NBA history. However, after the Lakers' tough loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, he mentioned the limited opportunities left to play against Curry.
James, who turns 40-years-old next week, has alluded to his future retirement at multiple points this year as he competes in his 22nd NBA season.
"Any time you get an opportunity to be on the court and compete against one of the greatest to ever play this game, you don't take it for granted," James said to reporters of the upcoming game against Curry via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I don't know how many more opportunities we're going to get to go against each other so it's always fun."
James has played both with and against Curry after the two superstars won a gold medal with Team USA this past summer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. When asked what it was like to witness one of Curry's signature unconscious shot-making stretches, James noted that it "depends what side I'm on."
It's difficult to imagine an NBA without James or Curry, but even James knows it's only a matter of time.
The Lakers and Warriors tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day as both teams aim to bounce back from losses on Monday.