LeBron James, Anthony Davis Attend Bronny's First G League Game to Support the Rookie
Bronny James made his debut for the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, and his dad LeBron James, along with his mom and sister and his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis showed up to support the NBA rookie.
James finished with six points, four rebounds and three assists in his 31 minutes of play time. He was designated to the G League on Thursday after making four NBA game appearances. The 20-year-old only made one jumper during his four-game appearance while playing for a total of 14 minutes in that stretch.
In a video captured by LoJo Media, James's mom Savannah and sister Zhuri both seemed to shockingly react to something that happened on the court.
The father-son duo did make NBA history, though, when they joined each other on the court during the Lakers' season opener vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. They became the first father-son duo to appear on the court together in league history.