LeBron James Had Interesting Comment About Anthony Davis After Lakers’ Playoff Exit
LeBron James and the Lakers had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a loss to the Timberwolves and after the game James was asked about a player who was traded away by the team earlier this year—Anthony Davis.
Davis, of course, was sent to the Mavs in return for Luka Doncic. It was a stunning move that rocked the NBA world and for a time made it look like the Lakers could be serious contenders.
However, it also forced them to play without a dominant big man, which hurt them against the Timberwolves as Rudy Gobert ate them up in the paint. In the Game 5 win he had 27 points and 24 rebounds.
When asked what it was like to play without a center for the last half of the season, LeBron said:
"No comment. I never say that because my guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week. I've got no comment. I put that uniform on every night and gave everything I had and that's all that matters."
A week before he was traded Davis said he wanted to switch to power forward and hoped the team could land a center. A few days later he was a member of the Mavs.
LeBron laughed after saying that but you have to wonder if maybe Davis would have been better for the Lakers if they wanted to make a long playoff run.