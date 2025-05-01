SI

LeBron James Had Interesting Comment About Anthony Davis After Lakers’ Playoff Exit

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James and the Lakers had their season come to an end Wednesday night.
LeBron James and the Lakers had their season come to an end Wednesday night. / NBA
In this story:

LeBron James and the Lakers had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a loss to the Timberwolves and after the game James was asked about a player who was traded away by the team earlier this year—Anthony Davis.

Davis, of course, was sent to the Mavs in return for Luka Doncic. It was a stunning move that rocked the NBA world and for a time made it look like the Lakers could be serious contenders.

However, it also forced them to play without a dominant big man, which hurt them against the Timberwolves as Rudy Gobert ate them up in the paint. In the Game 5 win he had 27 points and 24 rebounds.

When asked what it was like to play without a center for the last half of the season, LeBron said:

"No comment. I never say that because my guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week. I've got no comment. I put that uniform on every night and gave everything I had and that's all that matters."

A week before he was traded Davis said he wanted to switch to power forward and hoped the team could land a center. A few days later he was a member of the Mavs.

LeBron laughed after saying that but you have to wonder if maybe Davis would have been better for the Lakers if they wanted to make a long playoff run.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA