New Video Shows LeBron James Badly Limping After Lakers' Game 5 Loss to Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't come out of their Game 5 playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves completely unscathed.
During Wednesday's season-ending defeat, LeBron James reportedly suffered a bad knee sprain after a hard collision with Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo in the fourth quarter. It was a little strange that his injury news was reported days later, and that it didn't seem to come up in his postgame press conferences.
But now, a new video has surfaced from the night's events that shows James in visible pain after the game at Crypto.com Arena. He appeared to be limping and favoring his right leg while gingerly putting weight on his left, as seen in the third slide of Bleacher Report's Instagram post below:
James's recovery timeline is estimated to be three to five weeks. Hopefully the Lakers star can rest up as he prepares for what's expected to be a busy offseason ahead.