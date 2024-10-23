SI

LeBron James and Bronny James Checking into Lakers Game Together Became Funny Meme

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James and Bronny James made cool NBA history Tuesday night.
LeBron James and Bronny James made cool NBA history Tuesday night.
LeBron James and Bronny James made some very special NBA history Tuesday night when they became the first father-son duo to play together in a NBA game.

While Bronny James, who the Lakers took with the 55th pick in the NBA draft last June, played just three minutes and missed the only two shots he took, it was a night that he and his father will never forget. Making things even better is that the Lakers got a win over the Timberwolves.

The two checked into the game at the same time late in the second quarter in what was a very cool moment at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles:

That moment also became a funny meme, as fans related to doing things with their dads.

Published
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

