LeBron James and Bronny James Checking into Lakers Game Together Became Funny Meme
In this story:
LeBron James and Bronny James made some very special NBA history Tuesday night when they became the first father-son duo to play together in a NBA game.
While Bronny James, who the Lakers took with the 55th pick in the NBA draft last June, played just three minutes and missed the only two shots he took, it was a night that he and his father will never forget. Making things even better is that the Lakers got a win over the Timberwolves.
The two checked into the game at the same time late in the second quarter in what was a very cool moment at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles:
That moment also became a funny meme, as fans related to doing things with their dads.
