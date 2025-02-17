LeBron James Had Brutally Honest Comment About Never Participating in Slam Dunk Contest
LeBron James has achieved virtually everything possible throughout his illustrious 22-year NBA career. One thing he's never done, though, is participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Fans have clamored for James to enter the fray and throw down some of his most creative and impressive dunks during All-Star weekend, yet, throughout his entire career, James has resisted those calls.
It seems he doesn't regret never having participated, either.
James made his feelings on the subject abundantly clear to Rachel Nichols, telling the NBA insider that he didn't have any regrets about not participating in the event.
"There's no part of me that has regrets about not doing it," James declared.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has long been up front about his general lack of interest in participating in the dunk contest.
James told Bally Sports in 2023: "I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career; it’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest. Making the NBA All-Star Team was, being the league MVP, winning Defensive Player of the Year, winning NBA Championships … those were some goals of mine."
James has achieved all of those goals, though he still has not wavered on his lack of interest in the dunk contest. And at 40 years old, it's highly unlikely his stance will change before he drifts off into retirement, whenever that may be.