Mavs Fans Were More Interested in Cheering for Luka Doncic Than Dallas in Return Game
As expected, former Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got a hero's welcome in his return to Dallas after the league-altering deadline deal which sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers-Mavs matchup at American Airlines Center was bound to put fans, former teammates and Doncic himself through an emotional rollercoaster. Doncic felt it pregame as he watched the tribute video the Mavs prepared.
Mavs general manager Nico Harrison executed the trade that sent Doncic to L.A., and Dallas fans have continued to let Harrison have it. On Wednesday, thousands of fans chanted to fire Harrison as Doncic's new costar, LeBron James, stood at the free-throw line in the first quarter.
Doncic's stardom is the type that transcends franchises, with many Mavs fans choosing to disregard their team out of disgust and follow him to his new home. In Mavs' fans first time seeing Doncic in purple and gold at his former home, they showed where their loyalty stood.
After each shot Doncic made to start the game, the crowd erupted, including from many of those who donned Mavs gear.
Dallas fans gave Doncic a standing ovation when as he went back to the bench for the first time, too:
James receives plenty of cheers at away arenas, but the support that remains for Doncic in Dallas is on another level.