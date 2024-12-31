LeBron James Gives Surprisingly Candid But Optimistic Quote on Lakers' Championship Hopes
LeBron James turned 40 years old today. But turning the big 4-0 doesn't preclude James from his professional obligations, and as such he participated in Los Angeles Lakers practice today before meeting with assembled media for a brief press scrum.
For eight minutes James spoke thoughtfully on the milestone he hit on Monday, entering the twilight of his career, how long he thinks he could really play, and whether his final days on the court will come in Lakers' purple and gold. Which perhaps shouldn't serve as a big shock; it's easy to get reflective on one's birthday and it's a big one for LeBron. But it was surprising that he got quite candid about the Lakers' chances to win an NBA title this season—whlie adding a dash of optimism in the same breath.
"Right now I think we're a very good team," James said to the media. "I think we can have a chance to compete with anybody in the league. Are we at a championship level? Can we win a championship right now? No, I don't think so. But that's good. Because we have so much to improve on."
The Lakers are currently in the middle of the pack in the West, sitting at 18-13. As has been the case in recent years, L.A. has struggled immensely to produce around James and Anthony Davis, and the star pairing have had their own share of struggles in the early 2024-25 NBA season. As James notes, where the Lakers are right now, it's hard to see them taking down the very best teams in the leagues in a seven-game series.
But, also as James noted, Los Angeles just made two additions in trading for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton over the weekend. The fabric of the team changed by trading D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis for their talents. Whether they can change the season outlook for the Lakers remains to be seen, but it does mean James is right— there's lots for the purple and gold to improve on, starting with the integration of the roster's newest members.
That process will begin in earnest on Tuesday night, as James plays his first NBA game at age 40 and the new trade additions make their Lakers debuts against the Cleveland Cavaliers.