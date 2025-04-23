Cameras Caught LeBron James Taking a Sneaky Peek After Drawing Foul vs. Timberwolves
NBA stars like LeBron James must know that television cameras often follow them around during games waiting for any moment that could go viral. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers icon, that happened Tuesday night when James was caught doing something pretty sneaky toward the end of his team's 94–85 playoff win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the series, James was defending Timberwolves forwardJulius Randle at the rim when Randle jumped and sank a floater but then swung his arm and hit James in the face. James immediately went down, and the refs called an offensive foul on Randle.
Moments later, cameras panned to James, who was still lying on the court in visible pain and covering his face with his hands. At one point, James lifted one hand and snuck a quick peek at what one can only assume was the refs, just to make sure they saw him:
A pretty smooth move there from the 40-year-old vet.
But then again, he did get caught on camera afterward, so he'll have to be more careful next time unless he wants NBA fans to angrily accuse him of flopping.
James was heard getting away with a few swears at the refs earlier in the game, which goes to show that the King sometimes gets a friendlier whistle in the league—even when he might be milking it.
James finished with 21 points in the Lakers' win to help tie the series, 1–1. Game 3 is Friday night in Minneapolis.