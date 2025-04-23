LeBron James Swearing at Ref Had Anthony Edwards Rightfully Upset
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to even their series with the Timberwolves on Monday. While James had a productive night with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, one heated moment by the NBA star had Anthony Edwards making a logical complaint to the refs.
James drew a foul against the Timberwolves while attempting a shot, and then seemed to deliver a NSFW line directed at one of the officials.
That led to Edwards appearing to argue that if he had made a similar complaint, he would get called for a technical. This came just a few days after ESPN's Jay Bilas got roasted for saying James never complains about calls.
Edwards had every right to voice that complaint because James probably should have been T'd up there. Sometimes it's good to be king, it seems.
Game 3 of this series is Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.