LeBron James Ripped by Fans for Brutal Flop in Lakers’ Loss to Celtics
The Los Angeles Lakers saw their red-hot win streak get cut short by the Boston Celtics on Saturday night as LeBron James and Co. suffered a 111-101 loss to the reigning NBA champs.
To make matters worse, James could reportedly miss "weeks" after sustaining a groin injury and leaving the game in the fourth quarter. The NBA star tallied 22 points before exiting the contest but may have added a lamentable lowlight to his highlight reel with a brutal flop late in the game.
With the Lakers down by 18 points in the fourth, the Celtics' Jayson Tatum blew past James and drove to the basket for a layup. Tatum made some minimal contact with James and may have grazed James's chin with his right elbow, but James—ever the league veteran—expertly sold the foul:
Fans were not impressed and expected more from the 21-time All-Star: