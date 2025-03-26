LeBron James Causes Stir By Insisting Giannis Could Score 250 in a Game in '70s
LeBron James appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. With the Lakers in town to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, James was live in-studio for the interview, recorded Tuesday. To tease the appearance, Scott Van Pelt then showed a clip from the interview on SportsCenter Tuesday night and the video did its job.
In the short clip, LeBron takes aim at players from previous generations saying, "You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the '70s? Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the '70s. 250!"
As stated above, the clip worked; LeBron's comment was then turned into content on First Take, with both Mad Dog Russo and Stephen A. Smith responding with breakout clips of their own for ESPN's social media channels. It is now only a matter of time until Nick Wright, Colin Cowherd or one of their colleagues at FS1 responds later today.
In unrelated news, the Lakers and Pacers play tonight on ESPN at 7:30pm.